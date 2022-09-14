Names of Over 1300 Bru Voters Removed from Mizoram Electoral Roll

The names of as many as 1,355 Bru voters have been removed from the electoral rolls in Mizoram.

This move comes following their enrolment in the Tripura’s electoral roll, an official of the Mizoram election department said on Wednesday.

State joint chief electoral officer David Liansanglura Pachuau said that a total of 1,144 Bru voter names from Mamit district bordering Tripura, 187 from Kolasib district bordering Assam and 24 others from Lunglei district bordering Bangladesh have been deleted from the state voter list as per the correspondent deletion request received from Tripura election department through Electoral Roll Officer Net (ERONet) till Tuesday.

The Bru voters hailed from nine assembly constituencies in the three districts, he said.

Pachuau said that the process of enrollment of Bru voters in Tripura voter list and deletion in Mizoram side is currently in progress.

According to the Mizoram election department, as many as 11,759 Bru voters, including 5,751 female voters, who have been allowed to re-settle in Tripura, were enrolled in Mizoram’s voter list.