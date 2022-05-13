20 Dead, Several Injured after Fire at Building in Delhi

At least 20 people died after a massive fire broke out in a building near Mundka metro station in Delhi on Friday evening.

Around 50 to 60 people have been rescued while police sources said that many more are still trapped in the building.

According to the police, around 15 fire tenders are at the spot and rescue operations are underway. Police force has cordoned off the entire area.

On preliminary inquiry, it has been learnt that the three-storey building is used as office space for multiple companies. The fire broke out on the first floor of the building, which serves as the office for a company that manufactures CCTV cameras and routers. However, the reason for the fire has not been known as of now.

Meanwhile, the owner of the company has been detained by the police.

An ambulance facility is also available for providing immediate medical assistance to the victim, it added.

