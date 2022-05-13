State Mourning in India Tomorrow following UAE President’s Demise

As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Government of India has announced one day’s state mourning throughout India on Saturday.

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

Sheikh Khalifa Al Nahyan served as the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 2004.

He succeeded his father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in November 2004.

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

He died at age 73 after battling illness for several years.

