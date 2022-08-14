Manipur: Militant Attack Thwarted Ahead of I-Day, 7 Arrested

Ahead of Independence Day, seven armed militants of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) have been arrested from different parts of Manipur on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police of Thoubal district, H Jogeshchandra said that said that the Assam Rifles received inputs on Saturday morning about a plot to target government installations and security forces with explosives during the Independence Day celebrations.

He said, “A joint team of Thoubal district police and 16 Assam Rifles rushed to Yairipok Bazaar, cordoned off the area and began a search operation,” he said.

"Similar operations were also carried out at multiple places in Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching and Thoubal districts," he said.

The security forces arrested seven militants, and also held a minor with weapons and explosives. Post investigation, it was revealed that the militants had been targeting non-locals in the valley districts, and were involved in the killing of two non-locals in June and July.

Meanwhile, a 9 mm pistol with magazine, a Berreta pistol with magazine, 35 live 9 mm rounds and two hand grenades were seized, police said.

Security has been beefed up across the state ahead of Independence Day celebrations.