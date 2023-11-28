20-Year-Old Woman Agniveer Trainee Dies By Suicide

The deceased has been identified as Aparna Nair. She was staying at a hostel in Malwani along with 15-20 girls.

According to the police, Nair's roommate came back to their shared room on Monday morning at 10.30 am. Despite knocking multiple times, Nair reportedly refused to open the door. The roommate alerted the others and they forcefully opened the door. Inside, they discovered Nair's lifeless body and immediately took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The police have stated that they received information from the hospital and are currently conducting an investigation into the incident. According to sources, the woman had been engaged in a phone conversation with her family members before the incident occurred.

"The incident took place while Aparna was undergoing training on the Indian Navy Ship (INS) Attack," informed an officer.