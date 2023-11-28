20-Year-Old Woman Agniveer Trainee Dies By Suicide

A 20-year-old woman, who was undergoing Navy training with Agniveer, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in Mumbai.
The deceased has been identified as Aparna Nair. She was staying at a hostel in Malwani along with 15-20 girls.
According to the police, Nair's roommate came back to their shared room on Monday morning at 10.30 am. Despite knocking multiple times, Nair reportedly refused to open the door. The roommate alerted the others and they forcefully opened the door. Inside, they discovered Nair's lifeless body and immediately took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The police have stated that they received information from the hospital and are currently conducting an investigation into the incident. According to sources, the woman had been engaged in a phone conversation with her family members before the incident occurred.
"The incident took place while Aparna was undergoing training on the Indian Navy Ship (INS) Attack," informed an officer.
Upon receiving notification, the Navy physicians were called upon to assess the woman.
The police said that the woman was pronounced dead by medical professionals after they examined her.
Meanwhile, a case under the ADR was registered at Malwani police station and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.
Agniveer is the term used for the soldiers who are recruited under the Agnipath Scheme. This scheme was announced on June 14, 2022.
The Agnipath Scheme is the exclusive method of serving in the military. Soldiers who participate in this scheme serve for a total of four years, which consists of six months of training and 3.5 years of active duty. Upon retirement, they have the option to apply for continued service in the armed forces.