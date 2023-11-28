Suryakumar Yadav & Co. Look to Seal Series against Aussies in Guwahati’s Barsapara

Team India, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, will try to establish an unassailable 3-0 lead over Australia in the third T20 International of the five-match series on Tuesday at Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
India has a 2-0 series advantage after winning the first two matches.
With Shreyas Iyer due to join the team as vice-captain for the fourth and fifth T20Is, the management is likely to stick with the same lineup as in the last encounter. Australia, on the other hand, may name Travis Head to their playing eleven for today's third T20 against India.
Earlier on Monday, the Indian cricket team led by Suryakumar Yadav landed at the Guwahati LGBI Airport in the evening hours.
So far 20,000 tickets for the T20I match between India Vs Australia were sold online through BookMyShow Application, as per the ACA officials.
Around 8,000 tickets were sold offline, including a few freebies.
India Playing 11 probable: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.
Australia Playing 11 probable: Steven Smith, Matthew Short/Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.