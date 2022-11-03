2000 Red Fort Attack: SC Affirms Death Penalty of LeT Terrorist Ashfaq

The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the death penalty of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq in connection to the 2000 Red Fort attack case.
A bench of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi dismissed a review petition filed by Ashfaq against the death penalty.
“We have accepted the prayers that electronic records must be placed in consideration. His guilt is proved. We affirm the view taken by this court and reject the review petition,” the court said.
It may be mentioned that a terrorist attack at Red Fort in December 22, 2000 killed three people including two Army personnel.
Ashfaq was arrested three days after the attack and Delhi High Court gave him death sentence in September 2007.
On August 2011, Ashfaq filed petition challenging the capital punishment to him in the Supreme Court. However, the apex court dismissed his appeal and upheld the death penalty.