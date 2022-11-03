2000 Red Fort Attack: SC Affirms Death Penalty of LeT Terrorist Ashfaq

The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the death penalty of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq in connection to the 2000 Red Fort attack case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi dismissed a review petition filed by Ashfaq against the death penalty.

“We have accepted the prayers that electronic records must be placed in consideration. His guilt is proved. We affirm the view taken by this court and reject the review petition,” the court said.