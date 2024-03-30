23 Pakistanis Rescued By Indian Navy From Somali Pirates

The Indian Navy stated that they successfully rescued a group of 23 Pakistani citizens from Somali pirates after a bold and intense 12-hour operation in the Arabian Sea.
The thrilling rescue took place in the early hours of March 29, 2024, when the Indian Navy warship INS Sumedha intercepted the hijacked ship, FV Al-Kambar, which was under the control of pirates. Responding quickly, INS Sumedha was soon joined by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul to strengthen the operation.
Using their tactical skills and strategic coordination, the Indian navy successfully began talks with the pirates, persuading them to surrender peacefully. This surrender was a significant triumph for the Indian Navy in their fight against piracy and in safeguarding maritime operations in the area.
After successfully capturing the pirates, Indian Naval experts boarded the FV Al-Kambar to conduct detailed inspections and tests to ensure the ship's safety and seaworthiness. These thorough examinations are carried out to guarantee the vessel's security before escorting it to a safe location, allowing the crew to resume their regular fishing activities.
The Indian Navy took action on Friday evening in response to a possible act of piracy on an Iranian fishing boat in the Arabian Sea. They redirected two naval ships to stop the hijacked vessel.
The Indian Navy was informed about a possible piracy incident on the Iranian fishing boat 'Al Kambar'.
As a result, two Indian Naval ships that were originally deployed in the Arabian Sea for maritime security operations were redirected to intercept the hijacked fishing vessel.
During the incident, the Iranian ship was located around 90 nautical miles southwest of Socotra. It was reported that the ship had been seized by nine pirates who were armed. The hijacked fishing vessel was intercepted on March 29.
"Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring maritime security in the region and safety of seafarers, irrespective of nationalities," the statement added.
The Indian Navy has recently conducted numerous intense operations to combat piracy attacks. In a bold move earlier this month, the Indian Navy successfully intercepted the pirate ship Ruen, which was under attack and located approximately 2600 km away from the Indian Coast. Through well-planned actions, they compelled the pirate ship to come to a halt.
The Indian Navy restated its firm dedication to upholding maritime security and safeguarding the well-being of sailors navigating through dangerous waters. According to a statement from the Indian Navy, this demonstrates India's determination to fight against piracy and uphold global maritime regulations.