BrahMos to Become Indian Navy's Primary Weapon

'BrahMos will be our primary weapon now as the surface-to-surface missile weapon. Probably the Air Force and the air fighters also will have that as the primary air-to-surface weapon. [BrahMos] has evolved in range, capabilities, in its lethality, and so on. So, this is going to be the mainstay for some time and that is why we are replacing all old missiles with this,' Kumar stated. 'It is a very potent missile, and it has been evolving,' he added.