25 Dies After Bus Fall Into Gorge in Uttarkhand

At least 25 people died after a bus carrying a wedding party of more than 40 people plunged down a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal on Tuesday.

Following an overnight operation at the accident site near Simdi village, the state disaster response force and police safely rescued 21 passengers.

"Twenty five people were found dead in the Pauri Garwhal bus accident that took place last night in the Birokhal area of Dhumakot. Police and SDRF rescued 21 people overnight; the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals," Uttarkhand police informed.

The state police chief tweeted the visuals from the overnight operation, which show rescue teams taking the injured passengers to safety.