J&K: Security Forces Kill 4 Terrorists in Shopian

Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed, who recently killed a Special Police Officer and a labourer in Pulwama, have been named as two of the three Jaish terrorists killed in the gunfight in Shopian's Drach, police said.
The Security forces killed four terrorists in back to back encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian.

The Kashmir police tweeted from its Twitter handle, quoting the additional director general of police, that three of the four terrorists had ties to the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed and the fourth had ties to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

