25 Lakh Senior Citizens Benefit from Ayushman Vay Vandana Card

In less than two months since its launch, the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card has reached an impressive milestone of 25 lakh enrolments.

This initiative, part of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), provides Rs 5 lakh in free health coverage to senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of their socio-economic background.

For those over 70 already covered under the scheme, an additional top-up of up to Rs 5 lakh per year is offered. This expansion, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sparked significant interest, with nearly 25 lakh new beneficiaries joining the scheme in just two months.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme, launched in 2018 by Prime Minister Modi in Ranchi, Jharkhand, is the world's largest health insurance initiative. It provides cashless treatment, covering various medical expenses, including doctor and treatment fees, medicines, and ICU charges.

On Dhanvantri Jayanti, PM Modi further expanded the scope of the PMJAY by introducing the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, specifically designed for senior citizens. With a budget of Rs 3437 crores, the card ensures that elderly citizens above 70 can access comprehensive healthcare without any income limit.