Apply for Ayushman Bharat Card Online 2024: Registration and Login, Eligibility, Benefits, Check & Download for Free

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana, also known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, was initiated by PM Modi to provide free treatment to beneficiaries up to 5 lakhs. To access this scheme, eligible individuals must possess their Ayushman Bharat card.

Those who successfully apply for and qualify for the Ayushman Bharat scheme can receive free treatment up to 5 lakhs based on their healthcare needs. It's important to ensure that all necessary documents are accurately attached to the application, as they will be thoroughly verified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This scheme offers numerous benefits to individuals seeking top-quality medical treatment. To access these benefits, eligible individuals must possess an Ayushman card.