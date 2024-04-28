Apply for Ayushman Bharat Card Online 2024: Registration and Login, Eligibility, Benefits, Check & Download for Free

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana, also known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, was initiated by PM Modi to provide free treatment to beneficiaries up to 5 lakhs. To access this scheme, eligible individuals must possess their Ayushman Bharat card.
Those who successfully apply for and qualify for the Ayushman Bharat scheme can receive free treatment up to 5 lakhs based on their healthcare needs. It's important to ensure that all necessary documents are accurately attached to the application, as they will be thoroughly verified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
This scheme offers numerous benefits to individuals seeking top-quality medical treatment. To access these benefits, eligible individuals must possess an Ayushman card.
To apply for the scheme and obtain your Ayushman card, you need to submit your application online through the official portal, which is . Explore the details below to learn more about applying for the Ayushman card online, eligibility criteria, login procedures, registration steps, application process, benefits, and more.
The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare administers health aid and benefits initiatives in India.
The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offers free treatment to citizens.
Beneficiaries can receive up to Rs 500,000 in free treatment from government hospitals across the country.
Applicants can apply for the Ayushman Bharat Card online and download it after approval.
Eligible individuals, including those from lower income groups, EWS, or homeless, can claim benefits.
During registration, applicants must provide documents such as a Ration Card, Aadhaar Card, and PAN Card.
Yojana Name: Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana 2024
Supervised By: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
Launched by: Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi
Benefit of Ayushman Card 2024: Cashless Treatment Up To Rs 5,00,000/-
ABHA Card 2024 Registration: Open Now
ABHA Website:
This program encompasses a wide range of ailments and medical treatments, ensuring beneficiaries receive necessary healthcare services.
ABHA Card holders have access to cashless treatment facilities, simplifying the process of receiving medical care.
Both private and state government hospitals participate in the scheme, offering free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to eligible beneficiaries.
The scheme covers hospitalization expenses for up to 15 days, providing financial relief to patients in need of extended medical care.
The applicant's annual income must be below Rs 2.5 lakh.
Family members above 16 years old who do not have a source of income are eligible.
Individuals belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) category can also register online.
Applicants without a permanent residence (Pukka residence) can also apply online and avail of the benefits of this program.
Go to the official website at
Before proceeding with the online registration, verify your eligibility criteria.
Gather essential documents such as your Aadhaar card, domicile certificate, income certificate, and ration card.
Ensure that your mobile number is linked with your Aadhaar to receive the verification code.
Fill out the application form and submit it online.
Wait for the government to review and approve your application.
Once approved, you will receive your Ayushman Bharat Health Assurance Card (ABHA Card), enabling you to access free treatment.
To avail of the benefits of the Health Scheme, you need to gather both soft and hard copies of the following documents for the registration process:
1. Aadhar Card.
2. Mobile Number.
3. PAN Card Number.
4. Ration Card.
5. Voter ID Card.
6. SC Certificate.
7. ST Certificate.
8. Income Certificate.
9. Passport Size Photograph.
To check the status of your Ayushman Card 2024, you can visit the portal and access the basic information. After submitting your application, you'll need to wait for a few days for approval. If your application isn't approved within 9-10 days, visit the official website to check your status.
Simply enter your Aadhar Card Number or Mobile Number on the portal to check the status of your ABHA Card. Once your application is approved, you can download the Ayushman Card, enabling you to avail the benefits of the scheme. If any errors are displayed on the status page, make the necessary corrections accordingly.
The Ayushman Bharat Card List 2024 has been compiled by the authorities, containing the names of all beneficiaries. If you've been approved for the ABHA Card or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, it's essential to check the Beneficiary List. Locate your name in the list and proceed to download your ABHA Card. If your name is not on the list, check your application status and make the necessary corrections. Candidates with accurate details in their applications will find their names in the Ayushman listing 2024.
What is the eligibility for an Ayushman card?
People belonging to the SC/ST category, families with no earning member above 16 years of age, and having income less than Rs. 2.5 lakh and the ones listed in the PMJAY beneficiary list are eligible to apply for Ayushman Yojana.
Is the Ayushman Bharat card free?
Yes, Ayushman Bharat health card is free for eligible beneficiaries. What are the key exclusions in the Ayushman Bharat health scheme? The key exclusions in the Ayushman Bharat health scheme include cosmetic surgery, dental procedures, and organ transplants.
Can we apply online for Ayushman Bharat?
After checking eligibility, visit the pmjay.gov.in site to begin the process of online application. Within the website, click on the ABHA- registration button and use the Aadhar card to begin the process. Enter the OTP generated to verify the Aadhar. Enter other information including name, income, and PAN card