250 Indians Lured to Illegal Cyber Work in Cambodia Rescued & Repatriated: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday stated that the Indian Embassy in Cambodia has been promptly responding to complaints from Indian nationals who were "lured" with employment opportunities in but were forced to undertake illegal cyber work.
The MEA also added that it has rescued and repatriated around 250 Indians, 75 of which were in the past three months.
In a statement, official spokesperson of the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Our Embassy in Cambodia has been promptly responding to complaints from Indian nationals who were lured with employment opportunities to that country but were forced to undertake illegal cyber work. Collaborating closely with Cambodian authorities, it has rescued and repatriated about 250 Indians, of which 75 in just the last three months."
"Several advisories have also been issued by the Ministry and the Embassy of India in Cambodia to our nationals about such scams. We remain committed to helping all those Indian nationals in Cambodia who seek our support. We are also working with Cambodian authorities and with agencies in India to crack down on those responsible for these fraudulent schemes," the statement added.