EAM Jaishankar Concludes Malaysia Visit, Strengthening Bilateral Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday concluded his two-day official visit to Malaysia after meeting with the Malaysian Minister of Digital, Gobind Singh Deo. During their discussion, the two ministers focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the digital sector.
In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Concluded my program in Malaysia by meeting Digital Minister @GobindSinghDeo. Discussed digital cooperation, including exchange of best practices and exploring business opportunities."
Jaishankar's visit to Malaysia took place from March 27-28, following his visits to Singapore and the Philippines. While in Malaysia, Jaishankar also paid a courtesy call on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, conveying greetings on behalf of Prime Minister Modi.
The Ministry of External Affairs stated, "During the courtesy call with H.E. YAB Dato' Seri Anwar Bin Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, EAM conveyed greetings on behalf of Prime Minister Modi and thanked Prime Minister Anwar for his support in strengthening bilateral ties under the India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership."
Furthermore, Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Malaysian counterpart, Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan, covering various aspects of bilateral cooperation across political, trade, economic, defense, digital, culture, and education sectors. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Additionally, Jaishankar engaged in a round-table meeting with industry CEOs and leaders, emphasizing the importance of their role in fostering India-Malaysia relations. He also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia, commending their contributions to the bilateral relationship.
Malaysia holds significance as a key partner for India in ASEAN and aligns with India's Act East Policy. Jaishankar's visit underscored India's commitment to furthering the Enhanced Strategic Partnership with Malaysia, as highlighted by the Ministry of External Affairs.