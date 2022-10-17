Delhi Excise Policy Scam: CBI Summons Dy CM Manish Sisodia Today

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday in connection to alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of excise policy for the national capital.

Sisodia will appear before the CBI at its headquarters at 11 am.

Reacting to CBI’s summon, Sisodia tweeted, “A CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate.”

Notably, CBI had raided Sisodia’s residence in connection with the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy in August.