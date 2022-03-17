2.6L Vaccine Doses administered on 1st Day to Children between 12-14 Yrs

More than 2.6 lakh Corbevax vaccine doses were administered on the first day of the Covid-19 vaccination drive for the children in the age group 12-14 years that started on March 16.

This was stated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

On the other hand, more than 52,000 'precaution doses' were administered on to people above 60 years of age on Wednesday.

The second dose to the vaccinated children will be given after a gap of 28 days.

Meanwhile, the co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to those aged 60 years and above has been removed. The eligible people are being administered the 'precaution dose', which will be the same vaccine as given earlier.

The union health ministry also said that the launch of the vaccination for the 12-14 year age group on March 16 was marked with the country observing 'National Vaccination Day'.

Notably, identified categories eligible for 'precaution dose' include frontline workers, healthcare workers, and all above 60 years of age.

The vaccination drive for those between the age group 15-18 began on January 3 this year. The 'precaution doses' were administered to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60 plus individuals with co-morbidities commenced from January 10.

India commenced its nationwide COVID vaccination drive on January 16, 2021.



Also Read: Silchar Airport Gets Ambulift Services