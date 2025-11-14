Three Accused Arrested in Raipur Robbery Case; One History-Sheeter

In Chhattisgarh, Raipur Police have arrested three youths, including a known history-sheeter, for assaulting a truck driver and robbing cash and a mobile phone in Devendra Nagar.

The incident occurred on 7 November at 12:10 AM when truck driver Dhalendra Kumar Sahu arrived at Durga Nagar to unload sand.

Three men abused him, forcibly entered the truck, removed the key, assaulted him and the conductor, and threatened them with a hammer before fleeing with cash and a phone.

Police registered FIR No. 214/25 under relevant sections of the BNS.

CCTV footage and informer input helped identify and arrest the accused — Nandan Rai alias Nanda, Sujal Vibhaar alias Sonu, and Harshit Tandi. Police recovered 3,200, the truck key, and a hammer.

Key accused Nandan Rai is a history-sheeter from Civil Lines with cases of attempt to murder, Arms Act, and Narcotics Act registered against him.

Also Read: Raipur Police Arrests Absconding Accused Virendra Singh Tomar alias Ruby After Six Months