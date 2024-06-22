Assam Youth Dies Due to Suspected Heatstroke in Delhi, Last Rites Performed

The last rites of a youth from Assam who was found dead in Old Delhi was performed at the Nigam Bodh Ghat on Friday, reports said.
The deceased youth has been identified as Ganesh Tosa (31), a resident of a tea garden area in Assam’s Golaghat district.
He was reportedly found dead at the Old Delhi Railway Station on June 17. The last rites of Tosa were performed with the help of a Social Worker and North East Representative in Delhi Police, Ghritashri Bhuyan.
In the preliminary investigation, the cause of death was said to be heat stroke. However, the exact reason will be clear once the post mortem report is out.