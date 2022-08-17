3 CISF Personnel Dismissed over NSA’s Security Breach

Three Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have been dismissed while two officers of the force were transferred following a security breach at the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

The security breach at Doval's official residence in Central Delhi was reported on February 16 when a man from Bengaluru attempted to enter through the gate of the premises by driving a red-coloured SUV.

The action was taken in the first week of this month following a court of inquiry established by the CISF into the incident. Five officers were held guilty on various counts and action was recommended against them.

Three CISF Constables were dismissed from service following a court of inquiry while a Deputy Inspector General and a Commandant rank officer were transferred as part of the action taken by the force.

Doval is provided 'Z plus' category armed security by the Special Security Group (SSG) unit of the CISF round-the-clock Central VIP security cover.