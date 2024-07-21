3 Devotees Killed, 8 Injured as Landslide Hits Kedarnath Yatra Route

A devastating landslide struck the Kedarnath Yatra route early Sunday morning, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. The disaster occurred in Chirbasa, a key point on the pilgrimage route to Kedarnath.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials have confirmed that at least three individuals, including two tourists from Maharashtra and a local resident of Rudraprayag district, were killed in the landslide. Eight others were injured and have been evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences to the victims' families and assured that relief and rescue operations are ongoing. "I am constantly in touch with officials regarding the situation," the Chief Minister stated in a social media update.
The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the district police. Rescue teams are working diligently to assist those affected by the tragic event.