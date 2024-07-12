Massive Landslide Once Again Halts Traffic on Silchar-Guwahati Route

The National Highway 6 connecting Silchar to Guwahati has once again been shut down following a massive landslide in Meghalaya on Friday.
According to sources, the landslide hit Kuliang in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills earlier today, which resulted in the closure of the highway.
Reportedly, due to the massive landslide, all types of vehicular movement on NH-6 have come to a halt.
In light of this situation, the East Jaintia Hills administration has issued an advisory asking people not to travel on this route.
Meanwhile, reports said that rescue efforts are currently underway by the administration to clear the debris on the highway.