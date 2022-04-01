3 JeM Terrorist Associates Arrested In J&K's Pulwama

Three associates of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have been arrested in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per reports, security forces also recovered one AK rifle, three magazines, 69 AK rounds, and one grenade from their possession.

Police said that the trio was providing logistical support to terrorists in the district.

"The trio were working for JeM outfit and were providing logistic and transportations to terrorists in the district," the official release read.

The accused have been identified as Owais Altaf, Aqib Manzoor, and Waseem Ahmad Pandit.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Pulwama Police station.

Further investigation is underway.

