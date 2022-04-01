Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba To Arrive In India Today

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will be arriving in India on a three-day visit starting today (Friday).

This will be his first official visit after assuming office in July 2021.

Deuba will be meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today. On Saturday, he will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, besides other engagements.

Deuba will be accompanied by a high-level delegation and his spouse Dr Arzu Deuba. Nepal's Prime Minister is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi.

The Nepal Prime Minister will also visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh besides official engagements in New Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a press statement, had earlier said that India and Nepal enjoy age-old special ties of friendship and cooperation.

"In recent years, the partnership has witnessed significant growth in all areas of cooperation. The upcoming visit will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review this wide-ranging cooperative partnership and to progress it further for the benefit of the two peoples," MEA had said.

Deuba was sworn in as Prime Minister of Nepal in July 2021. This would be the first official bilateral visit since he took over the reins.

The last visit by a Nepal Prime Minister was in May 2019, when when then PM K P Oli visited India for the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi and the Union Council of Ministers

Deuba is a veteran politician of the Nepali Congress with a political career spanning over seven decades. This is Deuba's fifth tenure as PM. His first term was from September 1995 to March 1997.

