3 Journalists From NE Region Felicitated at North East Festival in Delhi

Three journalists have been specially felicitated for their services from the North East at the 10th edition of the North East Festival being held at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The three journalists are Deepak Dewan, Rajkumar Leishemba and Asish Gupta.

Asish Gupta, presently working as the Delhi Bureau Chief of Asomiya Pratidin, for almost four decades. Gupta has been in the field of journalism. He also worked for television news program Khas Khabor and for many Bangladesh media houses. Gupta is also known as a prominent human rights activist in India and associated with PUDR, Delhi.

The next journalist, Deepak Dewan is one of the very few non-Northeast origin journalists covering the region for more than four decades. Dewan has seen the Assam agitation and the sufferings of the people which he wrote in a four-part series 'Assam is Burning' in Sun Magazine after his visit to Assam in 1982.

In 1987, Mr Deepak Dewan started a 16 page pull out 'North East Sun', then a section in the Sun Magazine. In 1994, North East Sun was born as a separate edition and soon became the voice of North East. It also became an institution for the budding journalists of the entire North East Region.

Deepak Dewan edited ‘North East Sun’ till 2019 and thereafter he is regularly seen on the national TV news channels debating on the various issues of the Northeast region and the people.