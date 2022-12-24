Dibrugarh

Assam CM Inaugurates Govt Dental College in Dibrugarh

As part of the ‘A Fortnight for Development’ initiative, he also laid foundation stones of several projects worth Rs. 973.38 crores in Dibrugarh.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated Government Dental College at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh district and several other projects on Saturday as part of ‘A Fortnight for Development’.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, “The new building of Government Dental College, Dibrugarh which I’ve dedicated to the people of the region. I hope the state-of-the-art facilities will immensely benefit the patients as well as the BDS students.”

He also inaugurated several other projects in the district which include:

  • PWD Inspection Bungalow at Tingkhong

  • 24 piped water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission

  • Project Felicitation Centre/Guest House of Water Resources Department

As part of the ‘A Fortnight for Development’ initiative, he also laid foundation stones of several projects worth Rs. 973.38 crores in Dibrugarh which include the following:

  • Mini stadium at Naharkatia, Tingkhong, Lahowal and Duliajan

  • Rural Sports Complex at Moran

  • Upgrade of it is at Dibrugarh, Lahowal and Dibrugarh Government Polytechnic

  • AC Auditorium at HS Kanoi College

  • New ITI at Duliajan

  • Strengthening and widening of Bhadoi Panchali-Joypore Khunsa Road via Tipam

  • Moran-Naharkatia Road

  • Road from Mohanaghat-Mohmari Patha

  • Road-cum-embankments:

  1. Mohmari Pathar to Madhupur

  2. Oakland to Maijan TE

  • Road overbridge at Madhavpur-Tipling railway crossing

  • Power sub-stations at Khemeria in Duliajan, Belbari Tiniali and Japisajia at Lahowal

Yesterday, CM Sarma laid foundation stones of several projects worth Rs. 1220.21 crores in Dhemaji district.

It may be mentioned that the ‘A Fortnight for Development’ was launched Assam CM on November 29 which was set to be observed from December 5 during which several development projects had begun across the state.

