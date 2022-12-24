Assam CM Inaugurates Govt Dental College in Dibrugarh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated Government Dental College at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh district and several other projects on Saturday as part of ‘A Fortnight for Development’.
Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, “The new building of Government Dental College, Dibrugarh which I’ve dedicated to the people of the region. I hope the state-of-the-art facilities will immensely benefit the patients as well as the BDS students.”
He also inaugurated several other projects in the district which include:
PWD Inspection Bungalow at Tingkhong
24 piped water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission
Project Felicitation Centre/Guest House of Water Resources Department
As part of the ‘A Fortnight for Development’ initiative, he also laid foundation stones of several projects worth Rs. 973.38 crores in Dibrugarh which include the following:
Mini stadium at Naharkatia, Tingkhong, Lahowal and Duliajan
Rural Sports Complex at Moran
Upgrade of it is at Dibrugarh, Lahowal and Dibrugarh Government Polytechnic
AC Auditorium at HS Kanoi College
New ITI at Duliajan
Strengthening and widening of Bhadoi Panchali-Joypore Khunsa Road via Tipam
Moran-Naharkatia Road
Road from Mohanaghat-Mohmari Patha
Road-cum-embankments:
Mohmari Pathar to Madhupur
Oakland to Maijan TE
Road overbridge at Madhavpur-Tipling railway crossing
Power sub-stations at Khemeria in Duliajan, Belbari Tiniali and Japisajia at Lahowal
Yesterday, CM Sarma laid foundation stones of several projects worth Rs. 1220.21 crores in Dhemaji district.
It may be mentioned that the ‘A Fortnight for Development’ was launched Assam CM on November 29 which was set to be observed from December 5 during which several development projects had begun across the state.