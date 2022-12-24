Assam CM Inaugurates Govt Dental College in Dibrugarh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated Government Dental College at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh district and several other projects on Saturday as part of ‘A Fortnight for Development’.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, “The new building of Government Dental College, Dibrugarh which I’ve dedicated to the people of the region. I hope the state-of-the-art facilities will immensely benefit the patients as well as the BDS students.”

He also inaugurated several other projects in the district which include:

PWD Inspection Bungalow at Tingkhong

24 piped water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission

Project Felicitation Centre/Guest House of Water Resources Department

As part of the ‘A Fortnight for Development’ initiative, he also laid foundation stones of several projects worth Rs. 973.38 crores in Dibrugarh which include the following:

Mini stadium at Naharkatia, Tingkhong, Lahowal and Duliajan

Rural Sports Complex at Moran

Upgrade of it is at Dibrugarh, Lahowal and Dibrugarh Government Polytechnic

AC Auditorium at HS Kanoi College

New ITI at Duliajan

Strengthening and widening of Bhadoi Panchali-Joypore Khunsa Road via Tipam

Moran-Naharkatia Road

Road from Mohanaghat-Mohmari Patha

Road-cum-embankments:

Mohmari Pathar to Madhupur Oakland to Maijan TE