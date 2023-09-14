3 Martyred in J&K, Yet No Word of Condemnation from Centre

Even after a day, three Bravehearts sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir, not a single word of condemnation is heard from anyone of the central government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, or Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.
This was pointed out by Major Pawan Kumar, a recipient of Shaurya Chakra, on the ‘X’ platform where he said, “The celebrations yesterday at @BJP4India HQs is heartbreaking when they knew about the sacrifices of our Bravehearts. And how can they call themselves patriots. This is hypocrisy. And not even a single official condemnation by PMO yet.”
“Soldiers are not expendables,” he added.
Notably, two army officers and a DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police succumbed to their injuries after an encounter with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Wednesday.
The three martyrs have been identified as Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of J&K Police Humayun Bhat.
Later in the evening, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid his last respects to the martyred. Expressing his grief, he posted on X, “Paid tributes to JKP’s DySP Humayun Bhat, who laid down his life in an anti-terror operation in Anantnag. I salute the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of Col Manpreet Singh & Major Ashish Dhonack. Entire nation stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief.”