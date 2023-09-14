J&K Police, Indian Army Resume Operation Against Terrorists in Anantnag
A day after two army officers and a DSP were martyred in a gunfight, the Indian army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police resumed their operation against the terrorists in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Thursday.
According to reports, Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonack and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of J&K Police Humayun Bhat succumbed to their injuries after an encounter with terrorists on Wednesday.
The Indian Army in a statement said, “An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major have lost their lives in an encounter in Anantnag with terrorists in Kashmir. The off-vet was commanding 19 RR.”
Meanwhile, Kashmir Zone Police on X posted, “In solemn tribute to the unwavering valor of Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak & DSP Humayun Bhat who laid down their lives leading from the front during this ongoing operation. Our forces persist with unwavering resolve as they encircle 2 LET terrorists including Uzair Khan.”
The last rites of DSP Humayan Bhat were performed in Budgam yesterday evening.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid his last respects to the martyred. Expressing his grief, he posted on X, “Paid tributes to JKP’s DySP Humayun Bhat, who laid down his life in an anti-terror operation in Anantnag. I salute the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of Col Manpreet Singh & Major Ashish Dhonack. Entire nation stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief.”