J&K Police, Indian Army Resume Operation Against Terrorists in Anantnag

Meanwhile, Kashmir Zone Police on X posted, “In solemn tribute to the unwavering valor of Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak & DSP Humayun Bhat who laid down their lives leading from the front during this ongoing operation. Our forces persist with unwavering resolve as they encircle 2 LET terrorists including Uzair Khan.”

The last rites of DSP Humayan Bhat were performed in Budgam yesterday evening.