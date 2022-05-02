Cocaine Consignment Worth Rs 80 Crores Seized From Hyderabad Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Monday that narcotics weighing around 8 kilograms, worth close to Rs 80 crores were seized at Hyderabad International Airport.

The substance was recovered late on Sunday night in an operation. It has been identified as cocaine, reported ANI.

A male passenger, travelling from Cape Town to Hyderabad on a business visa and a resident of Tanzania, and another female passenger from Angola, travelling on a tourist visa were apprehended based on specific intelligence by DRI.