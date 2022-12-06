3 National Ayush Institutes to be Inaugurated on December 11

Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal announced that three National Ayush Institutes will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11 (Sunday).

The three Ayush institutes to be inaugurated are All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad and National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi.

These satellite institutes will further strengthen the research, international collaborations and facilitate affordable Ayush services for larger community.

While addressing the media, Sarbananda Sonowal gave details of 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) which will showcase the scientificity, efficacy, strength of Ayush System of Medicines at Global level in Goa’s Panjim.

Minister of State of Ayush Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai along with Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and other officials of Ministry of Ayush were present on this occasion.

PM Modi will also attend the valedictory function of WAC on Sunday in Goa.

On this occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said that establishment of these institutes is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of expansion of infrastructure and human resources, promotion of research in the traditional medical systems.