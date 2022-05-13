NDMA holds Meeting to Review Monsoon Situation

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday held a review meeting on the pre-monsoon and monsoon situation for the South-West monsoon.

The meeting was a follow up to the review of the heat wave and monsoon preparedness meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 5.

The meeting was attended by officers and scientists from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Central Water Commission (CWC), Integrated Defence Staff, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Ministry of Home Affairs along with the Resident Commissioners of 19 flood prone states and Union Territories.

The meeting reviewed the State of Disaster Management Plans (SDMP's) of the 19 States and Union Territories. Discussion was held on ensuring functionality of State Emergency Operation Centres and District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs) 24X7, 365 days a year. The IMD informed that the forecast of the South-West Monsoon, 2022 is likely to be normal. NDRF has already in consultation with States/Union Territories planned for pre-monsoon deployment for most vulnerable areas with respect to flooding.

Based on the recommendations of the PM Modi, adoption of the concept of Decision Support System with Integrated Flood Early Warning System was discussed.

The new emerging threats of flooding of sand mines and coal mines were also discussed along with the deployment of ‘Aapda Mitra’ volunteers to help manage disasters at various levels in districts and States.

Timely procurement and storing of gears and equipment was also discussed. Impact based urban flood forecasting and areas prone to flash floods were also highlighted. Efforts of NRSC in preparation of “Flood Hazard Zonation Atlas” of various states were also deliberated upon in the meeting.

Also Read: 20 Dead, Several Injured after Fire at Building in Delhi