3 Terrorists Neutralized In Separate Encounters In J&K's Kupwara

District Police Kupwara had been closely monitoring and gathering human intelligence concerning infiltration attempts from the Line of Control (LOC) in Kupwara. On the evening of August 28, suspicious movements led to the initiation of firing, which continued into the early hours of August 29. Concurrently, suspicious activity was detected in the Karnah Sector around 7 pm on August 28, leading to another round of firing that persisted until the early hours of August 29.