3 Terrorists Neutralized In Separate Encounters In J&K's Kupwara
In Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, three terrorists were neutralized in two separate encounters. The joint operation, conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, was initiated following specific intelligence inputs received on August 27 regarding simultaneous infiltration attempts from the Karnah sector and Kumkadi in the Machil Sector.
District Police Kupwara had been closely monitoring and gathering human intelligence concerning infiltration attempts from the Line of Control (LOC) in Kupwara. On the evening of August 28, suspicious movements led to the initiation of firing, which continued into the early hours of August 29. Concurrently, suspicious activity was detected in the Karnah Sector around 7 pm on August 28, leading to another round of firing that persisted until the early hours of August 29.
"Upon search conducted in the morning at both locations, two bodies were recovered at Kumkadi while one body was recovered at Karnah," a press release stated. Further search operations are ongoing.
This operation marks the sixth such action in the Kupwara district this year, which has resulted in the killing of 10 terrorists, including foreign infiltrators. Earlier in the day, another terrorist was reported killed in a joint anti-infiltration operation in the general area of Tangdhar, Kupwara.
Additionally, on August 28, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander of the Northern Command, accompanied by 16 Corps Commander Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, visited forward areas along the LOC in the Sunderbani Sector to review the security situation. The Army Commander was briefed on the operational preparedness and the synergy between security forces. He also visited supporting units and praised the troops, urging them to maintain high morale and professionalism for future challenges.