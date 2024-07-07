Security Forces Neutralize Six Terrorists in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces have successfully neutralized six terrorists in an intense encounter spanning multiple locations in Kulgam district, officials confirmed today. The operation, which began on Saturday in Modergam village following credible intelligence inputs, resulted in the tragic loss of two soldiers.
The encounter unfolded when terrorists opened fire on security personnel during a cordon-and-search operation in Frisal Chinnigam and Modergam areas of south Kashmir. The fierce exchange led to the elimination of the militants, marking a significant achievement for the security forces in the region.
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, RR Swain, highlighted the operation's importance in bolstering security efforts and expressed appreciation for community support in combating terrorism. "The ongoing operation is still active, and efforts are underway to ensure safety and stability," he emphasized.
In solemn remembrance, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army paid tribute to Lance Naik Pardeep Kumar and Sepoy Pravin Janjal Prabhakar, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during the operation. Their bravery and sacrifice were acknowledged by military and civilian dignitaries alike.
The use of drones to locate and assess the situation underscored the technological advancements aiding security operations in the region. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, VK Birdhi, affirmed that while some terrorists had been sighted, operations were ongoing to secure the area thoroughly.
The successful culmination of this encounter reflects the continued vigilance and coordinated efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces in addressing terrorist threats effectively.