30 Maoists Eliminated in Encounter Along Chhattisgarh Border
In a significant breakthrough, 30 Maoists were shot dead by security forces in the dense forests along the Narayanpur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh today, marking one of the biggest successes in recent times.
The joint operation, carried out by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF), commenced yesterday following intelligence reports of a large Maoist presence in the region.
Separate teams were deployed to comb villages in Govel, Nendur, and Thulthuli, under Orcha and Barsur police stations. The forces made contact with the insurgents around 12:30 PM today, leading to a fierce encounter.
Several assault rifles, including AK series weapons, have been recovered from the scene. Security forces, exercising extreme caution, continue to pursue the remaining Maoists who have retreated deeper into the forest.
This operation is being hailed as a significant achievement in the fight against Maoist insurgency, with experts describing it as one of the most successful anti-Maoist actions in Chhattisgarh in recent times.