Six Maoists Killed in Telangana Encounter; 2 Security Personnel Injured

Six Maoists were killed, and two security personnel sustained injuries during an encounter with the police in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday, reports said.
According to police sources, one of the injured personnel is in critical condition and receiving medical treatment.
The encounter occurred in the forest area near Raghunathpalem in Karakagudem mandal during a police combing operation.
Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent Rohit Raj stated, "An encounter broke out between police and Maoists in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district this morning."
In a separate incident on Wednesday, the bodies of nine Naxals killed in an encounter with security personnel were brought to the mortuary of Dantewada District Hospital in Chhattisgarh. The encounter took place in the forest area between Dantewada and Bijapur on Tuesday.
Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai reported the recovery of several firearms, including SLR rifles, .303 rifles, and .315 Bore rifles, from the Naxals. All security personnel involved in the operation were unharmed.
Following the operation, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the soldiers' bravery, stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been actively combating Naxalism since assuming power and that it will soon be eradicated.