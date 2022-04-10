350 Mobile Towers to be established in Meghalaya

In a bid to ensure that all villages come under mobile network, over 350 mobile towers are slated to be set up in Meghalaya.

As per officials, Meghalaya has 6,839 villages of which 1,164 villages are not covered by any mobile network.

Officials also said that the chief secretary recently reviewed the implementation of the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) scheme aimed at providing mobile internet services to 1,164 remote and uncovered villages in the northeastern state at a cost of Rs 726.65 crore.

A senior Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) official said, "BSNL has approved setting up of 346 additional mobile towers in remote villages across Meghalaya besides six mobile towers along NH 42 and NH 51.” BSNL has also approved setting up of 352 mobile towers to ensure that the uncovered villages get coverage.

