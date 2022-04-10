Amit Shah Inaugurates Border Viewing Point at Nadabet

Union Home minister Amit Shah inaugurated the border viewing point on the India-Pakistan international border in Nadabet in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Sunday.

The viewing point has been built on the lines of the Wagah-Atari border of Punjab.

Nada Bet, as per the Gujarat Tourism website, is a small slice of land jutting into a sprawling lake, where the "Seema Darshan or border viewing for tourists is organised.

As per officials, under the Seema Darshan Project, Nadabet, located on the India-Pakistan border, is being developed as a tourist attraction destination at a cost of Rs 125 crore by the state tourism department.

The project was initiated with the objective of giving the citizens of the nation an opportunity to see firsthand the life style of the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who are constantly protecting their motherland, as well as to observe their living conditions, their duties and their patriotism.

It further added that a weapon display and photo gallery at Nada Bet includes guns, tanks and other sophisticated devices that help in keeping the border and inland places secure. As an ode to the camels and to showcase their expertise and disciple, a camel show is presented for the visitors.

Later in the day, Shah will participate in the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Limited in Gandhinagar.

Shah will also inaugurate Gujarat State Co-Operative Marketing Federation, GUJCOMASOL's office at Gandhinagar. In the evening today, he will launch Adarsh Sahakari Gram Program at Ahemdabad.

