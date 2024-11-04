36 Dead as Bus Plunges into Gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora District

In a devastating bus accident in Almora district, Uttarakhand, the death toll has risen to 36 after a 45-seater passenger bus plunged into a 200-metre-deep gorge at Marchula.
The bus was on an overnight journey from Pauri in Garhwal to Ramnagar in Kumaon, covering a distance of approximately 250 km. The tragic incident occurred around 8:25 am, approximately 35 km from its destination, Rampur.
Emergency response teams, including the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been deployed for rescue operations at the accident site. Residents from nearby villages were the first to respond, initiating rescue efforts for trapped passengers. While many victims succumbed to their injuries on the spot, at least nine individuals died after being rushed to local hospitals. Three critically injured passengers were airlifted to AIIMS for specialized treatment.
The bus, operated by the Garhwal Motor Owners' Union, was traveling when it fell into the gorge. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the factors that contributed to this tragic incident, with officials from both Almora and Ramnagar present at the scene.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his sorrow over the incident, stating, "I received very sad news of casualties of passengers in the unfortunate bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district."
He has directed the district administration to expedite rescue operations and ensure that the injured receive prompt medical attention. “The local administration and SDRF teams are working swiftly to evacuate the injured and transport them to the nearest health center,” he added, noting that airlifting of critically injured passengers would be prioritized if necessary.
In response to the tragedy, the Chief Minister has ordered the suspension of RTO officials in the area and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured.
Additionally, a magisterial inquiry has been initiated to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.