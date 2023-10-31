Meghalaya Govt Hands Over Land for National Law University Campus

During his address, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma emphasized the government's commitment to transforming the state's economy from an extractive one to a regenerative model. He explained that a regenerative economy relies heavily on human capital, and thus, the state is taking steps to invest in its human resources, recognizing their pivotal role in the state's future. He stressed that India, being a youthful nation, should harness the potential of its youth to contribute positively to the nation's growth.