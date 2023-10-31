Meghalaya Govt Hands Over Land for National Law University Campus

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma formally handed over land for the construction of the permanent campus for the National Law University and the State Judicial Academy to Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee of the Meghalaya High Court at Mawpdang-Mawkhanu.
During his address, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma emphasized the government's commitment to transforming the state's economy from an extractive one to a regenerative model. He explained that a regenerative economy relies heavily on human capital, and thus, the state is taking steps to invest in its human resources, recognizing their pivotal role in the state's future. He stressed that India, being a youthful nation, should harness the potential of its youth to contribute positively to the nation's growth.
The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of providing youth with platforms for productive citizenship, underscoring the government's efforts to develop infrastructure for higher and professional education in the state. He highlighted the need for educational and professional institutions to collaborate with the government to address various challenges, suggesting that students, even during their education, can contribute to government needs through research, analysis, and documentation.
In his speech, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee emphasized the creation of a conducive learning environment, emphasizing that the university should not only impart knowledge from books but also provide tools and methods for practical learning.
The event was attended by Judges of the Meghalaya High Court, the Vice Chancellor of the National Law University, Meghalaya, Professor Indrajit Dube, the Secretary of the Law Department, C V Diengdoh, and the Member Secretary of the New Shillong Township Development Agency, E Kharmalki. State Law Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and State Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma were also present.