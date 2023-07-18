38 Parties Set to Attend NDA Meet in New Delhi Today
38 parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are set to hold meetings in New Delhi on Tuesday. This was announced by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda.
The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NDA meeting is reportedly being organized to mark the completion of nine years of the central government under PM Modi.
As per reports, this will be the first meeting of the BJP-led NDA during the second term of the Modi government.
The BJP said that among the 38 parties, there are some that have left the NDA and rejoined the alliance ‘to strengthen India’ and the party remains committed to its ‘ideology’.
The BJP-led NDA government’s mega show of strength in Delhi comes amid the opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru. Today is the second and concluding day of the opposition meet where as many as 26 like-minded parties have come together with a common aim to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.