National

3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northeast India

Tremors were also felt in Guwahati for a duration of about three seconds.
3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northeast India
Earthquake tremors felt in several parts of Northeast | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

Mild tremors rocked several parts of Northeast India on Sunday night at around 9.47 pm.

Tremors were also felt in Guwahati for a duration of about three seconds.

The earthquake measured 3.9 magnitude on the Richter scale, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Also Read
10 Assamese Youths Join ULFA-I

NCS further informed via Twitter that the epicenter was about 13 kilometers north of Nongpoh in Meghalaya.

It wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 15-05-2022, 21:47:09 IST, Lat: 25.99 & Long: 91.86, Depth: 12 Km ,Location: 13km N of Nongpoh, Meghalaya.”

Also Read
10 Assamese Youths Join ULFA-I
Northeast India
Earthquake

Related Stories

No stories found.