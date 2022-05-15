3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northeast India

Mild tremors rocked several parts of Northeast India on Sunday night at around 9.47 pm.
Tremors were also felt in Guwahati for a duration of about three seconds.
The earthquake measured 3.9 magnitude on the Richter scale, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
NCS further informed via Twitter that the epicenter was about 13 kilometers north of Nongpoh in Meghalaya.
It wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 15-05-2022, 21:47:09 IST, Lat: 25.99 & Long: 91.86, Depth: 12 Km ,Location: 13km N of Nongpoh, Meghalaya.”