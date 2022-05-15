10 Assamese Youths Join ULFA-I

10 more youths, including two women from Assam have been suspected to have joined the banned military outfit United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I).

These youths have been identified as Mridupaban Bora, Ananta Rabha, Diganta Das, Chinmoy Deka, Bipul Deori, Nayanjyoti Kalita, Nakul Das, Shibani Gogoi, Malabika Kalita and Rohini Gogoi.

The recent trend of joining the banned outfit is a matter of concern, said police sources.