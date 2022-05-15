Assam

10 Assamese Youths Join ULFA-I

The recent trend of joining the banned outfit is a matter of concern, said police sources.
10 Assamese Youths Join ULFA-I
Ten youths from Assam joined ULFA-I | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

10 more youths, including two women from Assam have been suspected to have joined the banned military outfit United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I).

These youths have been identified as Mridupaban Bora, Ananta Rabha, Diganta Das, Chinmoy Deka, Bipul Deori, Nayanjyoti Kalita, Nakul Das, Shibani Gogoi, Malabika Kalita and Rohini Gogoi.

The recent trend of joining the banned outfit is a matter of concern, said police sources.

Also Read
Assam: 2 injured in road accident at Tezpur

Recently five youths had also joined the banned outfit.

They were Dhanjit Kalita of Barpeta, Udhab Das of Gowardhan in Baksa, Niranjan Deka of Kumarikata in Tamulpur, Jugal Sharma of Narengi in Guwahati and Ankur Das of Nimati in Jorhat.

Udhab Das is also reportedly a member of Bir Lachit Sena, an ultra-nationalist organization led by Shrinkhal Chaliha.

Also Read
Assam: Security Forces Provide Relief To Stranded Train Commuters In Dima Hasao
Assam
Youths
United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I)

Related Stories

No stories found.