10 Assamese Youths Join ULFA-I

10 more youths, including two women from Assam have been suspected to have joined the banned military outfit United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I).
These youths have been identified as Mridupaban Bora, Ananta Rabha, Diganta Das, Chinmoy Deka, Bipul Deori, Nayanjyoti Kalita, Nakul Das, Shibani Gogoi, Malabika Kalita and Rohini Gogoi.
The recent trend of joining the banned outfit is a matter of concern, said police sources.
Recently five youths had also joined the banned outfit.
They were Dhanjit Kalita of Barpeta, Udhab Das of Gowardhan in Baksa, Niranjan Deka of Kumarikata in Tamulpur, Jugal Sharma of Narengi in Guwahati and Ankur Das of Nimati in Jorhat.
Udhab Das is also reportedly a member of Bir Lachit Sena, an ultra-nationalist organization led by Shrinkhal Chaliha.