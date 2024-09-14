39th Chakradhar Samaroh Showcases Magnificent Sattriya Nritya

The 39th Chakradhar Samaroh, held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, captivated audiences last night with a spellbinding performance of Assam’s classical dance form, Sattriya Nritya.
The highlight of the evening was the breathtaking performance led by renowned Sattriya artist Mridusmita Das, whose deep mastery over the art form showcased its devotional depth and timeless grace.
The event was further elevated by the participation of several accomplished dancers from across Assam.
The stage came alive as the performers displayed the intricate footwork, rhythmic patterns, and expressive gestures that define Sattriya, a dance tradition established by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.
Dressed in traditional Assamese attire, the dancers transported the audience into a world of spirituality and cultural heritage through their evocative movements and expressions.
Held in Raigarh, the Chakradhar Samaroh serves as a prominent platform for the promotion and preservation of classical and folk art forms. This year’s focus on Sattriya Nritya not only honored Assam’s rich cultural legacy but also fostered discussions on the importance of preserving such traditions in the modern age.
The performances earned a standing ovation, with audience members praising both the artists' skill and the organizers' dedication to promoting the region’s heritage.
In addition to the performances, the event featured interactive sessions where scholars and artists delved into the rich history of Sattriya and its role in shaping Assam’s cultural identity.
The Chakradhar Samaroh continues to draw art enthusiasts from across the country, solidifying its role as a vital cultural event that bridges the past and present while ensuring the preservation and promotion of Assamese classical dance for future generations.