4 Accused in Parliament Security Breach Sent to 7-Day Police Custody

In a major security breach on a day when the nation marked the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two unnamed guests penetrated security and jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the gallery on Wednesday. The invaders opened canisters that emitted a yellow-colored smoke.

Due to the unexpected entrance, the authorities were forced to adjourn the House while security mechanisms were quickly implemented. Right after the incident, the House turned chaotic with “catch him, catch him” slogans.