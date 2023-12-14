4 Accused in Parliament Security Breach Sent to 7-Day Police Custody

A Delhi court sent all the four accused in the security breach incident at the Parliament to seven-day police custody, reports said on Thursday.
Reportedly, the four persons involved in the incident identified as Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde were produced before the Patiala House Court in Delhi today.
As per reports, the Delhi Police had asked for 15 days remand of the accused.
The Delhi Police told the court that the attack was a well planned conspiracy. The police also said that the accused had a pamphlet showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a missing person. The poster said that anyone who finds the PM will be paid a reward from the Swiss Bank.
Further reports said that the Court was told that the accused cut a hole in their shoes and hid the gas canisters in them to evade Parliament Security.
"We have shown the court the grounds, following which the court gave us 7-day police custody,” said a public prosecutor.
In a major security breach on a day when the nation marked the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two unnamed guests penetrated security and jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the gallery on Wednesday. The invaders opened canisters that emitted a yellow-colored smoke.
Due to the unexpected entrance, the authorities were forced to adjourn the House while security mechanisms were quickly implemented. Right after the incident, the House turned chaotic with “catch him, catch him” slogans.
Meanwhile, the ongoing investigation into the incident unveiled intriguing details about the primary accused individuals. According to police sources, all the suspects were affiliated with the social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club,' where they first connected around one and a half years ago in Mysuru. Sagar, who arrived from Lucknow in July, couldn't enter the Parliament House.
On December 10, they congregated near India Gate, where colored crackers were distributed. The police are diligently interrogating them to ascertain the mastermind, revealing preliminary findings suggesting the involvement of another individual.
Sagar Sharma, residing in Lucknow's Manaknagar area, was reportedly influenced by left-wing ideology, actively engaging in discussions on two Facebook accounts. Both of Sagar's Facebook accounts have been inactive for several months, but investigations show his connections with individuals from Kolkata, Rajasthan, and Haryana.