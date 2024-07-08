4 Army Personnel Killed in Terrorist Attack in J&K's Kathua

Four Army personnel lost their lives and six others were injured in a terrorist attack on a military convoy in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday afternoon.
According to reports, the convoy, patrolling the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road approximately 150 km from Kathua was attacked at around 3:30 pm.
The injured were rushed to a hospital for medical attention, reports said. Security forces promptly retaliated, prompting the terrorists to flee into nearby forests. Reinforcements were swiftly deployed, initiating a search operation to apprehend the attackers.
Reportedly, this incident marks the second assault on the Indian Army in the Jammu region within the past 48 hours, following an attack on an Army camp in Rajouri district on Sunday that resulted in one soldier being injured.
On Sunday, security forces successfully neutralized six terrorists in an intense encounter spanning multiple locations in Kulgam district. The operation, which began on Saturday in Modergam village following credible intelligence inputs, resulted in the tragic loss of two soldiers.