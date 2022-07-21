4 Dead After Ambulance Crashes Into Toll Gate in Karnataka

Four persons died and four others have been injured after a speeding ambulance lost control and crashed into a toll gate at Shiroor in Udupi district of Karnataka.

The toll gate workers were clearing the way for the ambulance to pass through when the vehicle skidded off a wet road and crashed into the toll booth. The entire incident has been recorded in the CCTV camera at the toll plaza.

The ambulance was on its way to bring a patient from Honnavar to Kundapur.

According to reports, eight persons were travelling in the ambulance. All the four injured were rushed to the hospital where they died while undergoing treatment. The toll station staff has also sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Gajanana Naik (45), the patient, Manjunath Naik (40), Lokesh Naik (42) and Jyothi (32).