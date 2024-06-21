4 Dead In Himachal Pradesh's Shimla As Bus Plunges Into Gorge

A tragic accident occurred in Shimla district on Friday, resulting in the deaths of four people, including the driver and conductor of a Himachal Pradesh Road and Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus. The incident took place in the Kenchi area of Jubbal, when the bus, enroute to Kuddu-Diltari in Rohru, fell off the mountain road into a gorge.
The accident happened at approximately 6:45 am, when the bus overturned on the road. Rohan Chand Thakur, Managing Director of HRTC, reported that the bus had a total of seven occupants: five passengers plus the driver and conductor. Three injured individuals were taken to a local hospital in Rohru.
Two people died at the scene, while the driver and conductor succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Karam Dass (driver), Rakesh Kumar (conductor), Birma Devi, and Dhan Shah, a resident of Nepal.
The injured passengers are Jiyender Rangta, Deepika, and Hast Bahadur. The authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the accident.