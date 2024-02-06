Landslide in Shimla Claims Lives of Two Migrant Workers, Injures Five

Two migrant workers lost their lives and five others sustained injuries in a landslide that hit Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, reports said.
The incident reportedly occurred at the Ashwani Khad area near a crusher site on the Mehli-Junga road in Shimla during the wee hours today.
The two deceased workers have been identified as Rakesh and Rajesh Kumar, both residents of Bihar. On the other hand, the injured have been admitted to hospitals for treatment.
The workers' huts in the vicinity crumbled as a result of the landslide, reports said.
Upon receiving the information about the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Station House Officer (SHO) Mamta Raghuvanshi promptly arrived at the scene and assessed the situation.
Reports further said that a group consisting of police, fire brigade, SDRF, and home guard arrived at the location to carry out rescue operations.