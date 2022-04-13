4 Insurgents Nabbed In Separate Ops In Manipur

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Manipur police apprehended four insurgents of different proscribed groups in two separate operations.
Two armed cadres of insurgent group, Kuki National Liberation Army (KNLA), were arrested with pistols at Oinam in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.
“ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS KNLA INSURGENTS IN MANIPUR Keithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 11 Apr, in a joint operation with Manipur Police apprehended two insurgents of proscribed group Kuki National Liberation Army (KNLA) in Oinam, Bishnupur District, Manipur,” the official account of Assam Rifles wrote on Twitter.
In another operation, the combined team nabbed two insurgents including a woman of proscribed group Kanglei Yawol Kunna Lup (KYKL) from Pangei Bazar in Imphal East District, Manipur.
“ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS KYKL INSURGENT IN MANIPUR Mantripukhri Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 11 Apr, in a joint operation with Manipur Police apprehended an insurgent of proscribed group Kanglei Yawol Kunna Lup (KYKL) from Pangei Bazar in Imphal East District, Manipur”, Assam Rifles tweeted.