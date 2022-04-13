4 Insurgents Nabbed In Separate Ops In Manipur

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Manipur police apprehended four insurgents of different proscribed groups in two separate operations.

Two armed cadres of insurgent group, Kuki National Liberation Army (KNLA), were arrested with pistols at Oinam in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

“ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS KNLA INSURGENTS IN MANIPUR Keithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 11 Apr, in a joint operation with Manipur Police apprehended two insurgents of proscribed group Kuki National Liberation Army (KNLA) in Oinam, Bishnupur District, Manipur,” the official account of Assam Rifles wrote on Twitter.