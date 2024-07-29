4 Kaziranga Frontline Staffers Honoured On International Tiger Day

Four frontline staff members from Kaziranga National Park were among 17 others selected from 11 tiger reserves to be presented with awards acknowledging their tremendous contribution on International Tiger Day.
The event was organized by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav presented the awards to the recipients.
Assam Forest Protection Force constables Gagan Kakati and Debajit Doley from Bokakhat Range, and constable Sunil Hazarika and boatman Mintu Das of Agoratoli Range were the recipients of the awards.
Their efforts to successfully thwart a rhino poaching attempt demonstrating proactive quick action and recovering weapons from the poachers on May 11 were lauded. This incident underscores Kaziranga's zero-tolerance policy towards poachers and intruders, reinforcing the park's commitment to safeguarding its rich biodiversity.
Ahead of International Tiger Day, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve organised several awareness activities on July 28 and 29 including a tribute to Mahir Patir Miri, commemorating the death anniversary of the first Assamese ACF in the Imperial Forest Service, who played a pivotal role in preserving the Kaziranga Wildlife Sanctuary, leading to the establishment of Kaziranga National Park.
A street play on tiger conservation was held at Bagori to educate and engage the local community, while a drawing and art competition was organized for local community children at Burapahar to foster awareness about wildlife conservation. Additionally, an awareness meeting was conducted at Bokakhat Tea Estate, Lotabari Ahom Gaon LP School to discuss conservation issues.
Moreover, certificates of appreciation were presented to NSS student volunteers from JDSG College, Kaziranga Government Model College, Koliabor College, and CNB College, Bokakhat, for their support in flood awareness duties in animal corridor areas. in addition to a talk and awareness program held at Nowgong Girls College to spread the message of wildlife conservation.
Another street play was performed at Lahorijan, Bishwanath to raise awareness about tiger conservation, while an awareness meeting was organized at Adhabeti to discuss the importance of protecting wildlife.